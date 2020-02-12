Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Elaine (Edie) Southern. View Sign Obituary

Edith (Edie) Elaine Southern March 20, 1942 - January 26, 2020 Edith (Edie) Elaine Southern March 20, 1942 - January 26, 2020 Born to Alma and Arthur Metcalfe in 1942, raised in Kitsilano, Vancouver, Edie left close friend Brenda and extended family in Richmond to move to Powell River in 1963 to marry Jerry Southern and start a family. Edie enjoyed many summer evenings picnicking at Haslam Lake with young daughters Shannon and Leslie, and boat trips across to Savary Island. Close friends of her Powell River Club Ladies held a special place in Edie's heart; she had a strong devotion and commitment as a volunteer at the local Powell River Moose for decades. Edie enjoyed fashion and had a fantastic sense of style. An excellent crocheter, she took pride in winning first prize in the 2019 fall fair, visiting her two grandchildren in the city, travelling to the UK to visit daughter Leslie, and multiple sunny vacations to Hawaii and Mexico with Jerry. After a lengthy illness, Edie died quietly with family at her side in Campbell River and is survived by husband Jerry, daughters Shannon and Leslie, and grandchildren Lucas and Madeleine. At Edie's request, a service will not be held. Boundary Bay, BC, held a special place in Edie's heart, and in the spring of 2020, her family will gather to scatter her ashes. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be greatly appreciated.





Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.