Edna Radcliffe Hall King (née Edna Radcliffe Hall) January 20, 1921 - March 26, 2019 Peacefully, after a brief hospitalization, Edna passed away at the age of 98 years. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her two sons Ralph (Krystyna) and John (Rochelle); grandchildren Jessica King and Jeffrey King; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Edna was predeceased by her parents John Radcliffe Hall and Charlotte Alice Hall; her beloved husband Dr. Ralph Frederick Breach King, who died on June 3, 2002; her brother Dr. John Gordon Hall, who died on April 8, 2006 and her sister Alice Williamson (née Alice Radcliffe Hall), who died on August 16, 2008. Edna was born in Blackpool, England. She and her family moved to Canada in 1923. She married in 1943. During her life, Edna and her family lived in many parts of Canada including Powell River, Vancouver and Victoria in British Columbia; Portage la Prairie and Brandon in Manitoba; as well as Toronto, Kingston and Ottawa in Ontario. Many of the family's moves were made because of husband Ralph's service in the Royal Canadian Air Force and his career as an English professor and university administrator. In 1993, Edna and Ralph moved from Brandon to Ottawa in order to live closer to their son Ralph and Edna's sister Alice. In her early adult years, Edna was an elementary school teacher and school principal as well as a high school teacher. She was always passionate about drawing, painting, sculpture and art history. In the early 1990s, she was one course short of obtaining her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Manitoba. Edna's passions also included gardening and reading non-fiction on a variety of topics. She was very generous to friends and family. In 1993, Edna put her artistic ambitions aside and dedicated the next nine years to helping her husband cope with his multiple sclerosis. In the final years of her life, Edna lived at the Lynwood Park Lodge Retirement Residence. She enjoyed living there and developed many close friendships with other residents. Edna will live on in our memories as a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. Her passion for art will live on through her many drawings and paintings. Special thanks go to Edna's eldest son Ralph, who was very dedicated to helping Edna manage her day-to-day affairs in her later years. Special thanks as well to Edna's son John, who encouraged her to develop her artistic talents. Thanks to Edna's niece Susan Castillo Estrada for her frequent visits and outings with Edna. The family is extremely appreciative of the many years of wonderful care and support provided by the staff at the Lynwood Park Retirement Lodge and the superb medical care provided by staff at the Ottawa Civic Hospital and Elisabeth Bruyere Hospital. On Saturday, April 6, Edna's family held a private family funeral service at the Garden Chapel of Tubman Funeral Homes in Ottawa. Interment followed at Highland Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edna's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, or the Palliative Care Unit at the Elisabeth Bruyere Hospital (by contacting the Bruyere Foundation). Condolences, tributes and donations may be made at





