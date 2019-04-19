Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Allan Barkowsky. View Sign

Edward Allan Barkowsky November 14, 1936 - April 11, 2019 On Thursday, April 11, Mr. Edward Allan Barkowsky of Oliver passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side at the age of 82 years. He was predeceased by his father John; mother Mary; sister Irma; and brothers-in-law Henry and Isaac. Edward will be fondly remembered by his loving wife Stella of 57 years; son Karl and grandchildren Dylan (Kenzie) and Paige; daughter Christine and grandchildren Nickolas (Hannah) and Crystal; daughter Anita (David) and grandchildren Miranda (Keenan), Annalise (Michael) and Emma; son Tony and grandchildren Dryden (Jessica) and Ceara; son Eugene and grandchildren Nyla, Caelan and Jesse; daughter Tamara (Brian); great-grandchild Avery; brother John (Myrna); and sister Veronica as well as many extended family and friends. Ed was a great provider and enjoyed a 40-year career working for MacMillan Bloedel Powell River Division. He also enjoyed life as a hobby farmer alongside his wife and family and was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed travelling, which included trips to the Yukon, Alaska, Hawaii and across Canada. As a young man, Ed was very athletic and played soccer and baseball. We also enjoyed fishing, boating, taking part in musicals and plays as well as singing. "His first love" was automobiles, from Mercurys to Lincolns. Ed was a man of faith and was always very active in his churches in Powell River, New Denver and Oliver. He also volunteered his time with the Men's Fellowship, Full Gospel Businessmen in Powell River, the Okanagan Gleaners in Oliver, was a member of the Red Cross and a frequent blood donor. Donations are gratefully accepted for the Okanagan Gleaners Society, 507 Road 3, Oliver, BC, VOH 1T1. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the Interior Health home support team, Palliative Care team (Lisa and Brianna), Dr. Clair and staff at Main Street Medical, Dr. Rao and the in Kelowna, pastors Bart and Tony at Park Drive Church and Jim and staff at Pharmasave in Oliver. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, April 20, at Park Drive Church, 6570 Park Drive, Oliver, BC, followed by a reception in the church hall. Condolences and tributes may be directed to Stella Barkowsky, #205-337 McKinney Road, Oliver, BC, VOH 1T3, or by visiting





November 14, 1936 - April 11, 2019 On Thursday, April 11, Mr. Edward Allan Barkowsky of Oliver passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side at the age of 82 years. He was predeceased by his father John; mother Mary; sister Irma; and brothers-in-law Henry and Isaac. Edward will be fondly remembered by his loving wife Stella of 57 years; son Karl and grandchildren Dylan (Kenzie) and Paige; daughter Christine and grandchildren Nickolas (Hannah) and Crystal; daughter Anita (David) and grandchildren Miranda (Keenan), Annalise (Michael) and Emma; son Tony and grandchildren Dryden (Jessica) and Ceara; son Eugene and grandchildren Nyla, Caelan and Jesse; daughter Tamara (Brian); great-grandchild Avery; brother John (Myrna); and sister Veronica as well as many extended family and friends. Ed was a great provider and enjoyed a 40-year career working for MacMillan Bloedel Powell River Division. He also enjoyed life as a hobby farmer alongside his wife and family and was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed travelling, which included trips to the Yukon, Alaska, Hawaii and across Canada. As a young man, Ed was very athletic and played soccer and baseball. We also enjoyed fishing, boating, taking part in musicals and plays as well as singing. "His first love" was automobiles, from Mercurys to Lincolns. Ed was a man of faith and was always very active in his churches in Powell River, New Denver and Oliver. He also volunteered his time with the Men's Fellowship, Full Gospel Businessmen in Powell River, the Okanagan Gleaners in Oliver, was a member of the Red Cross and a frequent blood donor. Donations are gratefully accepted for the Okanagan Gleaners Society, 507 Road 3, Oliver, BC, VOH 1T1. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the Interior Health home support team, Palliative Care team (Lisa and Brianna), Dr. Clair and staff at Main Street Medical, Dr. Rao and the in Kelowna, pastors Bart and Tony at Park Drive Church and Jim and staff at Pharmasave in Oliver. A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday, April 20, at Park Drive Church, 6570 Park Drive, Oliver, BC, followed by a reception in the church hall. Condolences and tributes may be directed to Stella Barkowsky, #205-337 McKinney Road, Oliver, BC, VOH 1T3, or by visiting nunes-pottinger.com Funeral Home Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service

5855 Hemlock Street

Oliver , BC V0H 1T0

(250)498-0167 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Powell River Peak from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.