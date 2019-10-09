Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin (Ted) Crossley. View Sign Obituary

Edwin (Ted) Crossley January 1, 1947 - September 27, 2019 Edwin passed away in Victoria, BC, after a fall while hiking with his dog, Rosie, on a remote west coast island. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 51 years Sandra, son Byron (Heather), daughter Ellen (Ian) and grandchildren Abigail, Olivia, Amelia and Thomas. He was predeceased by his parents Atkinson and Leonora, and his brother Cecil. Ted is survived by his dear siblings Gwendolyn (Ross), Alfred, James, Roger (Louise) and Phyllis (Ken). Born and raised among the mountains in Rossland, BC, Ted grew into a brilliant, kind, wise, wry and generous man loved by many. He lived in the West Kootenay region for many years, raising his family and forming deep friendships. Ted's passion for nature and conservation was rewarded by the beautiful and productive gardens he created in Pass Creek and in later years in Powell River. He was happiest when helping family and friends, or creating gardens, art, photography and woodwork. As a testament to his generosity and health, Ted donated several organs as a final gift of life. In keeping with his love of the land, he was laid to rest in Royal Oak Woodlands Green Burial Park in Victoria. We will celebrate Ted's life in his garden in Powell River from 1 to 4 pm on Sunday, October 13 and in Victoria at Cedar Hill Golf Course from 1 tp 4 pm on Sunday, October 27. Ted's men's group, a valued part of his life, will place a memorial bench in his honour in Powell River. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ted's memory may be made to the Malaspina Land Conservancy at





