Edwin Rud July 19, 1925 - December 26, 2019 Edwin died peacefully at the Evergreen Extended Care Unit in Powell River. He was a longtime resident with a career in logging alongside his brother Elmer Rud. Edwin was predeceased by his parents Hans and Thora (Bakke) Rud, originally from Norway, and siblings Louise, Paul, Elmer, Walter, Johnny and Margret. He is survived by his niece Lynne Axford (Rud) and nephew Lane Rud, along with their respective families. Thank you to Evergreen staff for their care. With special appreciation to Ron Depape for his years of support and friendship.
Published in Powell River Peak from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020