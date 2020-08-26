Eileen Bernice (Bern) Edworthy June 11, 1934 - August 10, 2020 It is with much sadness we announce the passing of our dear mother, Bern Edworthy, at Evergreen Care Unit, at the age of 86. Mom was predeceased by her second husband Bill Edworthy, our father Don Rothwell, infant son Randel, her sisters Ada (Art) and Dorothy (Al), her brother Bob (Phyllis and Joy) and most recently son-in-law Graeme. She is survived by her children Marc (Rose) in Halifax, Brent (Valerie) in Powell River, Michele in Vancouver, east coast grandson Colin, west coast grandson Kevin, sister-in-law Sharon, stepson Fred Edworthy and his family, her cousins, and many nieces and nephews and their families. Mom was born in Victoria and was the youngest daughter of Jack and Eileen Newall. She spent part of her childhood in Victoria at James Bay and Oak Bay growing up with a large circle of extended family. Her family later moved to Vancouver, where she finished her school years and met our dad, Don Rothwell. They married in 1953 and then moved to Powell River. Before starting a family, she worked at a grocery store on Marine Avenue and later at the Bank of Commerce. Dad, he joined the fire department. For mom, she grew up the daughter of a fireman and now had become the wife of a fireman. As our family grew, we would enjoy many family and social functions at the fire hall. Mom and dad also built and lived in a house on Hazelton Street. It was a good neighbourhood to raise a family, lots of kids and shenanigans amongst the families. When all her kids were off to school, she returned to the workforce, this time as a secretary, working at JC Hill, Henderson, Brooks and Grief Point schools, a career of 25 years with the school district. After sharing 30 years together, mom and dad divorced. Mom remarried in 1985 to Bill Edworthy and retired shortly after due to health issues. During her retirement she lived life to the fullest. She kept busy with things she enjoyed, such as the sunsets and whales, her music, reading a good book, photography and travelling. She and Bill did many things together such as gardening, woodworking and golfing; they were very social and loved a party and to entertain. She loved a good joke or a good argument. She loved going to lunch with her lunch bunch or playing cards, sharing a good cup of tea or a cocktail with a friend. Mom used her computer to keep connected with family and friends and she was always designing and making a card for someone with the beautiful photos she had taken. She gave back by volunteering at the Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop, Red Cross Loan Cupboard and used her secretary skills at the Legion and during her time on the strata council when she lived in her condo. Mom loved family and friends; they were very important to her. She had many new and lasting relationships from all the places she lived and worked over the years, some lasting 60-plus years. She will be missed for her kind heart, unconditional love, quick wit and sense of humour. She leaves us all with so many memories. We would like to thank Dr. Burns for his ongoing care over the years. Many, many thanks to all the staff at Evergreen Care Unit, her inside family for all the compassionate care and support shown to Mom and us these past four years, especially in her final days; we couldn't have done it without you. We are planning to host a small, private gathering at a later date. We loved her dearly and will always celebrate her. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Powell River Hospital Foundation at 5000 Joyce Avenue, Powell River, BC, V8A 5R3. Cheers, Mom, hope you are enjoying happy hour with family and friends.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store