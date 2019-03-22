REITE, ( Loehndorf, Schug ) Eileen Ruth. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Eileen. She passed away after a short fight against cancer at VGH Hospice in Vancouver with family by her side. Eileen was a loving and dedicated partner, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Eileen was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, and lived in Saskatoon with her mom, dad, and sister. In 1949 the family moved to Keremeos, BC. Eileen lived in Keremeos until moving to Powell River in 1957 with her first husband, Fred, and first son, Albert. Three more children followed; Gordon, Maureen, and Darlene.
Eileen was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Julia Loehndorf; sister, Gail (Keller), and granddaughter, Kristine. She will be forever remembered and dearly missed by Ed, her loving husband of 30 years; four children, Albert, Gordon (Linda), Maureen, and Darlene (Louise); four stepchildren, Wesley, Darrell (Catherine), Brenda (Leonard), and Kathy; grandchildren, Kimberly, Danielle, Nichole, Haley, Tanya, Sarah, Adam, Tamara, and Marc; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved fur baby, Mocha.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Legion Hall Branch 164, 6811 Alexander Street, Powell River, BC, on April 13, 2019, at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Powell River SPCA.
Published in Powell River Peak from Mar. 22 to Apr. 20, 2019