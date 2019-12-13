Elisabeth von Holst (Ochs) July 30, 1935 - December 8, 2019 Elisabeth was born in Damm in East Prussia, Germany. She was the fifth child of six of Eberhard and Elisabeth Ochs. She taught in Van Anda and Cranberry elementary schools and substitute taught around Powell River for many years. Elisabeth was predeceased by her parents, brother, three sisters and her husband of 46 years Dieter in 2002. She is survived by Margarete Skorey (Roger), Karin Shepherd (Rob), Martin von Holst (Carol), eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Elisabeth was an active community member and volunteered with different organizations until recently. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Powell River Hospice Society. Come join us for her celebration of life at 2 pm on Saturday, December 14, at Faith Lutheran Church, 4811 Ontario Street.
Published in Powell River Peak from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019