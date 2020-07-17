Elizabeth (Betty) Bernice Clydesdale Betty was born in Powell River to Roy and Elizabeth Donkersley on February 20, 1927, and passed away peacefully July 12, 2020. At the age of 18, Betty left Powell River to serve in the Canadian Women's Army Corps as a typist in Ottawa. After the war, she returned to her hometown and worked at Powell Stores and in the 1950s, as receptionist at the Powell River Hospital. In her later years, she volunteered at the Powell River Health-Care Auxiliary from 2002 to 2017. Betty's hobbies were boating with her husband Jack up the coast to Desolation Sound, where they spent treasured days with family and friends. They travelled to sunny destinations including Hawaii, Barbados, Bermuda, New Zealand and Australia. Their favourite of their cruises was on the Windjammer in the Carribean. Then they found their holiday destination to be Cerritos, Mazatlan, and the two of them spent several years staying there in the winter months where they enjoyed the lovely and friendly Mexican people who treated them like old amigos. The attraction at La Marina was also their special friends that they met there from all over Canada and the USA, that they looked forward to seeing each year. Betty missed going to Mexico this year but said she felt very fortunate to have been able to travel there for the last 25 years. A highlight was three years ago at the La Marina, when she had her 90th birthday; a large gathering of friends joined in her celebration for this special occasion. Betty was predeceased by her son Iwan in 1995, her husband Jack in 2014, and her brother Bill in 2019. She is survived by her daughter Darlene (Al) of Powell River, grandchildren Scott (Lisa) and Kelly (Tara) of Port Alberni, Joelle (Nathan) of Dawson Creek, and Alan (Jen) of Powell River, great-grandchildren Shelby, Alisa, Tristan, Tanner, Jonathan, Alexander, Aiden and Rylan, and sisters-in-law Alice and June of Langley. Mom also leaves her lifelong friend Flo; the two of them were neighbours as children in Mowat Bay and later in life, when they both had married, they lived once again as neighbours, this time for 54 years on Huntingdon Street. Our family would like to thank Dr. Ghali and the wonderful staff of Willingdon Creek Village for their compassion and care. Betty requested no service. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations in Betty's memory can be made to Powell River Hospital Foundation or Powell River Health-Care Auxiliary. There will be many who miss Betty's warm and happy smile, and we will all love and miss her forever.







