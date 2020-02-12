Elizabeth Joan Rose (nee Recoskie) March 13, 1941 - January 29, 2020 Liz wrote her own obituary some time ago. It went like this: Mom died today. She left us with a legacy of love, laughter and a love of nature. Love, Mom/Liz We will forever remember Mom for her creativity, love of animals, charitable support and, of course, her beautiful gardens. She was an avid reader who instilled in all of us an appreciation of good books, adventures and imagination. Liz is survived by her husband Jim; three daughters: Sandra, Rebecca and Stacey; and one son, Christopher. She also had six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Liz/Mom was a very private person. There will be no service by request.





