Elizabeth (Bev) Maria Spreeuw It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Elizabeth (Bev) Maria Spreeuw on November 7, 2020, at the age of 75. Bev will be lovingly remembered by her two sons Marvin (Claudette) and Rick (Lindsay), and her four beautiful granddaughters: Kristin, Jennifer, Shelby and Caitlin. She will also be deeply missed by her four brothers, two sisters, many nieces and nephews, as well as many cherished friends. Bev was born in Uithoorn, Netherlands, on July 8, 1945. She immigrated with her large family to Canada in the early 1950s and settled in Powell River at the Shinglemill. She married her beloved Marty in 1964 and the two shared a wonderful life together until his passing in 2005. Bev had a kind and gentle heart and will be remembered for her exuberance. She was an incredibly strong and brave woman with a beautiful soul and will be missed terribly. Our family would like to thank the staff at Powell River General Hospital for their kind and compassionate care in her final days. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you please consider making a donation to Powell River Hospital Foundation.



Published in Powell River Peak from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
