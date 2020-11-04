1/1
Else Seifert
Else Seifert It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Else Seifert. Else was born on January 30, 1930, in Peterswalde, Germany, and died on October 26, 2020, in Powell River. Above all, family and friends were what was most important to Else. She loved to get together with those she cared about to go for lunch, have a cup of coffee, make crafts, or her favourite, playing cards. Else would always keep an eye out to make sure no one cheated and to keep score. She would always wear a beautiful, knitted sweater of her own creation and she loved to bake and cook. If you were lucky enough, you'd get a taste of her famous cottage cheese cookies or her perfect potato dumplings. She loved to laugh and make others laugh and was always ready with a witty comeback. Her laugh and wit, among so many other things, will be dearly missed by all those who loved her. She was an incredibly strong, brave, beautiful soul and the impact she left on those who knew her was profound. Else loved and was loved beyond measure. Else was predeceased by her husband Jim Seifert and her son Herbert Seifert. She is survived by her daughters Eva (Rudi) and Diana, her grandchildren Nicole (Greg) and Michael (Michelle), great-grandchildren Melina and Maya, and relatives in Germany. She also leaves behind many cherished friends. Many thanks to Powell River General Hospital staff for caring for our precious Else in her final days. A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to do so.



Published in Powell River Peak from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
