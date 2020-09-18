Elsie Needham (Hrynyk) March 9, 1933 - September 10, 2020 It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the loss of our dear Elsie at the age of 87. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was born March 9, 1933, in Myrnam, Alberta, to Andrew and Mary Hrynyk. Her family moved to Powell River when she was a young girl and spent her early years growing up in Wildwood. She then worked at the Powell River post office in the Townsite and this is where she met her husband, Ed. They were married in 1957 and lived in the Townsite for a few years before moving to Westview in 1964. There she raised her family and lived until she was hospitalized a few months ago. Elsie enjoyed cooking her amazing Ukrainian food for family and friends, her backyard garden and making many friendships in the neighbourhood and in Powell River. She always held her family close to her heart. Elsie enjoyed many trips with "the gang" to Reno Nevada, as well as England, New York and many trips back to see family in Alberta. She was also a faithful member of St. David and St. Paul Anglican Church, where she enjoyed the fellowship with the parish and made treats and tea for more than 20 years. Elsie was predeceased by her daughter Louise, who passed away in 2018. She is survived by Edward, her loving husband of 63 years; son Wayne (Tamie); son-in-law Renzo; grandchildren Ashley (Dan), Matthew, Carolyn (Alexander), Mitchell (Abi) and Reid; great-grandsons Lucas, Noah, Jamie, Nathan and Henry; as well as Mitchell and Reid's mother Vicky. We would like to express our gratitude to the staff at Powell River General Hospital and Evergreen Extended Care, Dr. Lynskey, Dr. Evans, Dr. Bonsor and Dr. McDonald for the compassion and care given to Elsie and our family. A private graveside service will be held for Elsie at Powell River Regional Cemetery in Cranberry. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Powell River Hospice Society. Forever in our hearts.







