Elsie Rubletz July 6, 1929 - August 6, 2020 With saddened hearts we announce the passing of our beloved mother and grandmother. Elsie was predeceased by her husband George. She is survived by her sons Nelson (Theresa) and Harold (Noella), her five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Elsie was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Your life was a blessing Your memory a treasure You are loved beyond words And will be missed beyond measure - unknown







