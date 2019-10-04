Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elwin Danyluk. View Sign Obituary

Elwin went by the adage that it's more fun to be a pirate than to join the navy. Always a willing contrarian rather than going with the grain, he lived a singular life on his own terms. Upon his brow there often sat a nest of stormclouds, and with a fiery gaze would he freeze the object of his contempt; and yet at other times, none had more charm or gentleness. Elwin built guitars with a scientist's exactitude, pored over 1000s of books with unparalleled appetite, and ever did he search for a kind of inner peace, despite his constant doubt of its possibility. In the end, however, he did find that elusive place, after a lifetime of chasing the dragon's tail; and this was written on his face at the last...



There will never be another quite like you.



Elwin is survived by his brother, Edward; Ed's sons, Edward Jr. and Quinn; his nephew Ryan; and by his loving daughter, Nicole.



A special thank-you from the family goes to Billy and Leslie, for their constant attention and friendship; and Margaret, for her enduring loyalty.



The "Wake" will be held at the Cranberry Inn to celebrate Elwin's life on Saturday, October 12th, at 1 pm.

