Elwin went by the adage that it's more fun to be a pirate than to join the navy. Always a willing contrarian rather than going with the grain, he lived a singular life on his own terms. Upon his brow there often sat a nest of stormclouds, and with a fiery gaze would he freeze the object of his contempt; and yet at other times, none had more charm or gentleness. Elwin built guitars with a scientist's exactitude, pored over 1000s of books with unparalleled appetite, and ever did he search for a kind of inner peace, despite his constant doubt of its possibility. In the end, however, he did find that elusive place, after a lifetime of chasing the dragon's tail; and this was written on his face at the last...
There will never be another quite like you.
Elwin is survived by his brother, Edward; Ed's sons, Edward Jr. and Quinn; his nephew Ryan; and by his loving daughter, Nicole.
A special thank-you from the family goes to Billy and Leslie, for their constant attention and friendship; and Margaret, for her enduring loyalty.
The "Wake" will be held at the Cranberry Inn to celebrate Elwin's life on Saturday, October 12th, at 1 pm.
