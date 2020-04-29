Esau (Sarge) Burge October 26, 1936 - April 5, 2020 Esau passed away April 5; he was buried April 9. He was predeceased by his mom Olive, dad Esau and three sisters Francis, Julie and Betty. Esau is survived by five brothers Bram, Jerry, George (Marion), Lionel (Marie) and Cliff (Esther), one sister Bernice (Ed), and many nieces and nephews. Esau was born in Bishop's Falls, Newfoundland, and moved to Powell River in 1970 to work in the mill. He retired in 1998 and lived on his own until May 2018, when he moved into Evergreen Care Unit. We would like to thank all his friends at the Salvation Army and the Regal old-timers for watching over him for years. Also, thank you to everyone who showed up at his graveside service. We would also like to thank the staff at ECU for their care in the last two years. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Esau's name, please make it to the Salvation Army.
Published in Powell River Peak from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020