Ethel Rose Evans We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Ethel Rose Evans, beloved wife of Donald (58 years). Ethel was a phenomenal mother to her daughters Connie and Tanya (Martin) and irreplaceable grandmother to nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild, as well as cherished best friend to her surviving sister Irene. Ethel was predeceased by her son Lenny in 1984. She will be sorely missed and forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, donations can be made in Ethel's name to Powell River Hospital Auxiliary. There will be no service by request. Internment at Powell River Regional Cemetery, Crown Avenue.







