Eugene Gordon McKnight July 4, 1929 - November 19, 2019 It is with sadness we announce the passing of our beloved father Eugene Gordon McKnight. Gene was born in St. Stephen, New Brunswick. He was the youngest of four brothers: Ken, Eldon, and Harley. He was born on a farm and came from a long line of early Irish immigrants who settled in the Maritimes. After World War ll, Gene moved to western Canada in search of work and to Powell River in the 50s, where he lived for some time with his oldest brother Ken and his family. Shortly thereafter, Gene became a career firefighter with the District of Powell River, where he worked for 32 years, ultimately becoming the assistant fire chief for the city. After moving to Powell River, Gene met the love of his life Ruth Cinnamon, a school teacher from Saskatchewan. Gene and Ruth married, settled in Powell River and raised a family of three children: daughters Joanne Verbonac and Catharine Hammer and son David McKnight. Gene and Ruth were also grandparents to six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Gene retired in 1984 and spent time with Ruth travelling throughout North America and Hawaii, and living on Vancouver Island before returning to Powell River in 2007. Gene loved his family and being a firefighter. Throughout his life, Gene loved to fish, he was a good handyman and he enjoyed a cold beer (sometimes with tomato juice; a Maritime Bloody Mary as he called it), especially with his homemade salmon. Gene also loved to curl and was very successful winning many bonspiels. He was a proud Canadian and a proud supporter of Canadian troops. When he retired he spent countless hours doing charity work with Royal Canadian Legion and other organizations. During the last few years as his health faded, Gene always had a smile on his face and a sense of humour, especially when listening to music. He passed in his 91st year after living a rich and fulfilling life. Gene and Ruth are now together for eternity. Thank you to Nellie for your home care and friendship. A big thank-you to staff at Evergreen Care Unit for taking care of our dad for the past four years. A celebration of Gene's life will be announced in the spring.





