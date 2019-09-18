Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eunice Yvonne (Bonnie) McGuffie. View Sign Obituary

Eunice Yvonne (Bonnie) McGuffie April 7, 1925 - September 5, 2019 Bonnie was born in Nova Scotia to parents Clarence and Blanche MacLean. She married Jim McGuffie in 1944 and moved to Powell River shortly after. Bonnie loved spending time with family and friends, baking them copious amounts of cookies. She loved watching her birds and deer, and stoking her fire in the winter was one of her favourite things to do. She was a kind, caring, generous person and will be sorely missed by all, especially her three sons Don, Ken (Val) and Jack (Corinne), and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who all enjoyed her warm company. Bonnie was predeceased by her parents, brothers Don and Charlie, and her sisters Clara and Marie. She is survived by her brother Burt (Marg), sisters Francis, Elgi, Lois and Marion, and sister-in-law Sonia MacLean. Service to be held at a later date.





