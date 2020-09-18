Evelyn Gruntman

Evelyn Elsie Gruntman January 29, 1930 - September 13, 2020 Evelyn Elsie Gruntman passed away peacefully. Born in Edmonton, she was the youngest of four children born to Ingve Sikstrom, the son of a Swedish immigrant and Alice, his English war bride. Raised in Hay Lakes, Alberta, mom met the love of her life, Henry Gruntman. They were married in 1947. The young couple moved to Ocean Falls, BC, where they became a family with the birth of two sons: Duane Anthony and Jerry Alan. The family moved to Rossland in the early 1950s and finally to Powell River in 1957. Mom thought this was the most beautiful place on earth. An incredible homemaker, mom did housekeeping and cooking for several local families before finding her niche working at Fairweather's, where she handled all duties, even managing the store while the owners were away on extended holidays. She was especially pleased to mentor young employees, most of them working at their first jobs. After retiring, mom volunteered with Powell River Hospital Auxiliary for more than 20 years and was extremely proud of the lifetime membership awarded to her. Mom loved garage sales, and enjoyed trips to Reno as well as vacations in Samoa and Jamaica. She hosted many games of "Nickle Me" (for money, of course), and enjoyed spirited games of Scrabble with granddaughter Stacie. She enjoyed and maintained the family home until 2017 when health issues necessitated a move to Evergreen Extended Care. We are grateful to all the staff and caregivers at ECU for the respectful and compassionate care mom received while there. Thank you to Dr. Jason Krowitz and Dr. Stephen Burns. Also to Patti Anderson from Powell River Hospice Society for her visits. Mom was predeceased by her parents lngve and Alice Sikstrom, brothers Clifford, Harold and Fred, son Jerry (1972) and husband Henry (1973). She is survived by son Duane (Sandy); grandchildren Dana Gruntman (Marcia), Stacie Gruntman-Deeley (Mark) and Kyle Gruntman; and step-grandchildren Scott Smith (Jacki) and Tricia Marsh. Mom was pleased to be G-G (great grandma) to Amy and Stacie Ann Gruntman, Ronan and Finn Deeley, Nathan and Lucas Gruntman, Jayden and Aaron Marsh, and Douglas and Derek Smith. She is also survived by brother-in-law Lawrence Gruntman (Evyon), many nieces and nephews, and dear and special friends Connie Sullivan and Eunice Sawchuk. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Evelyn's name to the Powell River SPCA, or Powell River Health Care Auxiliary. Gone but never forgotten. We will all miss you dearly mom.







