Guest Book View Sign Service Information Yates Funeral Service & Crematorium 1000 Allsbrook Road Parksville , BC V9P2A9 (250)-248-5859 Memorial service 1:00 PM Knox United Church 345 Pym St. Parksville , BC View Map Obituary

Evelyn Laura "Laurie" Hettle (née Morrison), aged 94 ofParksville, BC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Trillium Lodge.

Laurie was predeceased by her husband Lloyd, infant daughter Robin, brother Robert (Lucille) and sister Dorothy (Robby), and is survived by her children Janice (George), Tracy, Alan (Beth) and Shelley, grandchildren Laura (Christopher), Scott (Stephanie), Krista (Marc), Andrew (Brandi), David (Emma) and Daniel (Emily), great-grandchildren Sibella and Stellan, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Born in Mission, BC, and raised in Dewdney, Laurie grew up a farm girl devoted to her horse Bonnie and ribbon-winning calves. She had a lifelong love of animals - from German Shepherd Tara to Standard Poodle Donna, she was rarely without a canine companion - and an adventurous spirit. In her late teens, she travelled across North America by rail with a likewise intrepid friend, visiting cities including Boston, Los Angeles, Montreal and New York City before moving to Ocean Falls, BC, for work.

It was there that Laurie met her husband of 59 years. During their life together, she and Lloyd would also make homes in Port Alberni, Powell River and Rothesay, NB, before retiring to Parksville in 1987.

Day or night, Laurie was unfailingly up for a game of cards (bridge, cribbage or dirty rummy especially); an expressive and lively conversationalist, she was always quick to laugh. She cherished her family and friends, and was never one to pass up a dip in the ocean.

A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Knox United Church, 345 Pym Street, Parksville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, or JDRF Canada.

Evelyn Laura "Laurie" Hettle (née Morrison), aged 94 ofParksville, BC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Trillium Lodge.Laurie was predeceased by her husband Lloyd, infant daughter Robin, brother Robert (Lucille) and sister Dorothy (Robby), and is survived by her children Janice (George), Tracy, Alan (Beth) and Shelley, grandchildren Laura (Christopher), Scott (Stephanie), Krista (Marc), Andrew (Brandi), David (Emma) and Daniel (Emily), great-grandchildren Sibella and Stellan, and numerous nieces and nephews.Born in Mission, BC, and raised in Dewdney, Laurie grew up a farm girl devoted to her horse Bonnie and ribbon-winning calves. She had a lifelong love of animals - from German Shepherd Tara to Standard Poodle Donna, she was rarely without a canine companion - and an adventurous spirit. In her late teens, she travelled across North America by rail with a likewise intrepid friend, visiting cities including Boston, Los Angeles, Montreal and New York City before moving to Ocean Falls, BC, for work.It was there that Laurie met her husband of 59 years. During their life together, she and Lloyd would also make homes in Port Alberni, Powell River and Rothesay, NB, before retiring to Parksville in 1987.Day or night, Laurie was unfailingly up for a game of cards (bridge, cribbage or dirty rummy especially); an expressive and lively conversationalist, she was always quick to laugh. She cherished her family and friends, and was never one to pass up a dip in the ocean.A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Knox United Church, 345 Pym Street, Parksville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, or JDRF Canada. Published in Powell River Peak on Sept. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close