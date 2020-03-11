Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Everett Chase Townley. View Sign Obituary

Everett Chase Townley Everett Chase, precious baby boy of Brad and Christine Townley (Toynbee) was born silent on January 14, 2020, at 8:18 am. At 34.5 weeks gestation he weighed 5 lb, 14 oz, and was 20.25 inches long. Our beloved little man was perfect, resembling a bit of each of his siblings and parents. Although he never got to come home he was very loved and much anticipated by his mommy and daddy, his siblings Destiny, Cody, Nate and Scarlett, grandma Aurora and many others. Our beautiful little Everett knew nothing but love as he was "held his whole life" inside his mommy. We wish to remember him as the child we love who will live on in our hearts forever. All are welcome to join us in celebrating Everett's life from 12 to 4 pm, Saturday March 21, at our home, 2229 Zilinsky Road, Powell River, BC, V8A 0L1. "I carried you every second of your life and I will love you for every second of mine, your tiny feet left footprints on our hearts" Love, mommy and daddy, xox





