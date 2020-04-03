Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Marlene Nelson. View Sign Obituary

Faye Marlene Nelson January 16th, 1938 - March 24th, 2020 It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our mother on March 24. Faye passed away at Powell River General Hospital with her children who reside in Powell River at her side. She was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Kathleen Street. She was a member of the community for several years and worked in the health-care profession as a therapist until she retired. She continued after retiring to be of service in this work and was instrumental in helping many people. Faye was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, friend and homemaker, as well as a professional person in her field throughout the years. These are only a few of her greatest achievements. Mom was able to remain in her home with her little best friend, fur baby Kissy, who was her pride and joy. With the aid of her son Gene, daughter Melanie and son-in-law Ross, she was able to achieve that goal, which is where she loved to be as an independent lady. It is with gratitude and appreciation to the health-care staff of Powell River, working together with support of family, that this was possible. Faye moved to BC to raise her family. Her sister June resides in Nanaimo with her children and sister Dorothy (recently passed) remained in Saskatchewan with her family. Faye's children are as follows, from youngest to eldest: Melanie and husband Ross Simpson, granddaughters Sarah and Hannah; Gene (Eugene) Kinley, daughter April, grandchildren Taylor and Troy; David and wife Janice Kinley, grandchildren Cleve and wife Lyndsey, great-grandsons Logan and Miles, granddaughter Elyse Kinley and partner Josh; Dean Kinley, grandchildren Dean, great-grandson Jaston, granddaughter Erin, great-granddaughter Raegan, grandson Trevor; Cheryl Liebrecht (Kinley), grandson Jamie (passed), great-granddaughter Megan, granddaughter Rebecca (Reba named by grandma), great-grandchildren Dallas and Mathew, great-great-granddaughter Jamie Faye; Brian Kinley (passed), and grandson Wade. Faye had many nieces and nephews and extended family and for all she held a special place in her heart. The union of Melanie and Ross afforded her a family relationship with Ross's parents, Derry and Trudy, to which they shared in many celebrations together. Mom will be cherished and missed and her memory forever in our hearts. There will be no celebration of life service at this time due to the present circumstances we are all aware of. Mom's favourite Bible verse was John 14:2: In the house of my father there are many mansions, and if it were not so I would have told you, I go to prepare a place for you. Res t in peace, Mom, and we all love you dearly.





Published in Powell River Peak from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020

