Florence (Flo) Lena Williams July 8, 1935 - July 22, 2019 With sadness we announce that Flo Williams passed away July 22, 2019. After a short stint with cancer and a lifelong battle with mental illness, mom found the quiet and peace she longed for. She will be missed by her family and friends. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Willingdon Creek Village and the former Olive Devaud Residence for the many years of care they gave to our mom. No service by request. Irish Blessing May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.





