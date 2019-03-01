|
Florence May Wecklich (Douglas), age 95, passed peacefully on February 22, 2019. Born in Hespero, Canada, in 1923, she spent her young years in Powell River, BC, where she met her husband, Eli. They immigrated, with daughter, Sharon, to the United States in 1947. The family welcomed son, Brian, in Seattle, Washington, in 1949. The family relocated to Costa Mesa, where Florence worked as a nurse for local hospitals. Florence was active in the community in Costa Mesa. She frequently shared her gift of music and song for all to hear. She was preceded by her husband, Eli; and siblings, Mary Carlson, Irene Mawn, and Harvey Douglas.
|
Florence was blessed with grandchildren, Rebeca, Joel, Christopher, Steven, Elizabeth, Jennifer, Healy, Michael H., and Michael D., then with great-grandchildren, Kelvin, Lola, Matthew, Moira, Fiona, Katrina, Liam, Bridget, Jackson, Declan, Eleanor, Thomas, and Prudence.
Only one life will soon be past,
Only what's done for others will last.
Services will be held at Harbor Lawn in Costa Mesa, California, on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 10:00 am. Cards can be sent to the Wecklich Family at 1552 Pegasus Street, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Published in Powell River Peak from Mar. 1 to Mar. 30, 2019
|
Arrangements under the direction of:
Harbor Lawn-Mt. Olive Memorial Park & Mortuary
1625 Gisler Ave | Costa Mesa, CA 926262201 | (714) 540-5554
|
|
|
|
|