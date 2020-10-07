Forrest Hubert Duhaime June 20, 1957 - September 12, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Forrest Duhaime. He will always be remembered by his family, roommates and close friends. He is predeceased by his father Camile Duhaime, mother Alda Szaloky (formerly Duhaime, née Alda Zettler, sisters Deborah Campbell and Elaine Duhaime, and brothers Blair and Germain Duhaime. He will be greatly missed by Dennis Snow, a roommate and best friend of 20 years, the Red Lion Luckies, the Pool League and all his friends. Goodbye, Forrest, from everyone who knew the kind, honest man he always was. Keep on fishing and picking 'shrooms forever up Duck Lake Road.







