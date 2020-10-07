1/2
Forrest Hubert Duhaime
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Forrest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Forrest Hubert Duhaime June 20, 1957 - September 12, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Forrest Duhaime. He will always be remembered by his family, roommates and close friends. He is predeceased by his father Camile Duhaime, mother Alda Szaloky (formerly Duhaime, née Alda Zettler, sisters Deborah Campbell and Elaine Duhaime, and brothers Blair and Germain Duhaime. He will be greatly missed by Dennis Snow, a roommate and best friend of 20 years, the Red Lion Luckies, the Pool League and all his friends. Goodbye, Forrest, from everyone who knew the kind, honest man he always was. Keep on fishing and picking 'shrooms forever up Duck Lake Road.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Powell River Peak from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved