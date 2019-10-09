Francis Harold (Frank) Smith Francis Harold (Frank) Smith, longtime resident of Powell River and more recently of Sidney, BC, died at the age of 101. Frank worked at the Powell River mill for 30 years. He was predeceased by his wife Eva in 2003 and is survived by many nieces and nephews. He served in the RCAF in World War II. No service by request. If desired, a charitable donation to the Powell River General Hospital was his indicated choice.
Published in Powell River Peak from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019