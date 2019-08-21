Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK GAUTHIER. View Sign Obituary

FRANK GAUTHIER December 11, 1955 - August 13, 2019 Surrounded by family, Frank passed away after a courageous battle with melanoma on August 13, 2019. He was born on December 11, 1955, in Powell River General Hospital and was the youngest son to Frank and Ruth Gauthier (both deceased). Frank is survived and will be missed by his partner Debbie Morehouse, her son Matt and their dog Polly. He is also lovingly remembered by his family Gail and Bob Moore (Nikki and Jason), Gary and Marcella Gauthier (Cheryl and Lisa), and Mike and Teri Gauthier (Maranda and Rob). Frank had many hobbies he enjoyed throughout his life starting with herb gardening, drag racing his 1970 Chevelle, many Breath For Life bike rides and skiing on Mount Washington. He then got into tattoos, which lead to riding Victory Motorcycles and growing more herb. The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses who cared for Frank, especially doctors Hoffert and Takhar and oncology nurse Janet White. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Powell River General Hospital Oncology Department. A celebration of life will be held at 1 pm on September 14, downstairs at The Carlson Community Club.





