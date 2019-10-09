In loving memory of Frank Seregely January 22, 1953 - September 19, 2019 It is with sadness and sorrow in our hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Frank. He left behind his loving wife Ida, son Michael (Naomi and Austin) and daughter Lisa (Chad and Kristina), stepsons Dean and Ryan Wilson, family and grandchildren. Frank retired early and took full advantage of it, always inventing some gadgets for life's daily chores. If there was a problem, he was the first one there with a pamphlet and one of his devices to fix it. Quadding became his biggest passion. His face lit up telling stories of the latest conquest with his children, up one mountain and down another. He took his family by hand and took them for an adventure. The family would like to thank everyone for their loving support in this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Powell River ATV Club. Ride in peace, Frank.
Published in Powell River Peak from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019