Fred Schug passed away peacefully at Powell River General Hospital on May 6 at the age of 90. He will be dearly missed by his loving family, including wife, Rose; sister, Nelline; children, Darlene, Maureen, Gordon, and Al; grandchildren, Danielle and Kimberly; and great-grandchild, Rebekah.
Fred moved to Powell River in 1957 and worked for the mill until retirement. He loved country western music and would be frequently found enjoying the atmosphere on - and off - the stage at the Farmer's Market, playing both the guitar and harmonica. He was actively involved with the local square dance community for many years, and spent much of his home life fixing items for friends and family and creating whimsical woodcrafts.
A private viewing was held on May 14. There will not be a public service.
Forever loved and forever missed. May he rest in peace - a loving husband, father, and friend.
Published in Powell River Peak from May 29 to June 27, 2019