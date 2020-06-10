In loving memory Fredrick Alexander Dunlop (Papa) January 21, 1929 - May 9, 2020 "Gone Lawn Bowling" Fred Alexander Dunlop, with family at his side, slipped quietly and peacefully away on May 9. He was predeceased by his loving wife Dorothy in January 2019. The loving couple are now joyfully reunited (and Mama would have it no other way); she was waiting. Fred was predeceased by his parents Alex and Rhoda Dunlop. He is survived by his brothers Ken (Barbara) and Gordon, daughters Lola (Gary) and Katherine, son Mark (Theresa), grandchildren Michael (Robbin), Megan (Tim), Angelina, Wyatt and Sawyer, and great-grandchildren Kaylen and Easton. A beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Fred's amazing spirit has now been set free. Papa grew up in Cranberry and whenever we would visit the old homestead the memories and laughter would flow with abandon. He would tell stories of working his many jobs at a very young age, working alongside his family in the garden and what it was like growing up in Powell River during the war. Papa was never without a list of "jobs to do" and after his retirement his love of lawn bowling took over. He found much joy in organizing games, tournaments and prizes; he always said: "Keep me busy and I will be happy." We did, and he was. He always told us he "has had a long full life that was well lived and he wouldn't have changed a thing." The family and community has lost an exceptionally kind and caring man who was committed to his family and friends and would never hesitate to help anyone in need, because, as he always said: "It's the right thing to do." He leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter and family.







