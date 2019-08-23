Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gale Alsgard. View Sign Obituary

Gale Alsgard May 10, 1945 - August 15, 2019 Gale passed away peacefully at home surrounded by friendship and love. She is survived by her loving and admiring brother Stewart, wonderful family relations and countless friends everywhere. Gale received her training in Alberta with a career in administrative and practical nursing, retiring in 2007 to her home in Powell River. She loved her work with the elderly and the young, so many of whom remained lifelong contacts. She was involved with the development of the Elder Care program in Vancouver; taught Industrial First Aid with St. John Ambulance; conferred a Serving Sister of the Order; initiated therapy dog training; an alumnus of the Elgar Choir and the Vancouver Bach Choir; a Lieutenant (N) and Commanding Officer of RCSCC Lonsdale, North Vancouver; and member of the Royal Canadian Legion. Gale held great respect for Tla'amin Nation, the Elders, Chief Councillors, Hegus, Legislators and the people. She was present and participated with the Hegus in the burning of the last of the Indian Act on April 5, 2016, when the Nation came to be. In her younger years, Gale was a choir singer and leader, figure skater, swimmer and throughout her creative active life an enthusiastic traveler. She loved Canada, from sea to sea to sea, Savary Island, her many friends, had an incredible memory for event dates and stated emphatically that she had experienced a wonderful life. Thanks to Dr. DuToit for his honest, forthright, compassionate, professional care; fourth floor nurses, occupational therapy staff and the teams who make the place tick at Powell River General Hospital; St. Paul's Hospital and the BC Cancer Centre; the incredible professionalism of Powell River Home Care nurses, Powell River Hospice and support workers. Thanks to all out there who took time to think of and be there for Gale. A celebration of life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 31, at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 164. Thanks to Pat, Joanne and Eli from Stubberfield Funeral Home for their care and arrangements.





May 10, 1945 - August 15, 2019 Gale passed away peacefully at home surrounded by friendship and love. She is survived by her loving and admiring brother Stewart, wonderful family relations and countless friends everywhere. Gale received her training in Alberta with a career in administrative and practical nursing, retiring in 2007 to her home in Powell River. She loved her work with the elderly and the young, so many of whom remained lifelong contacts. She was involved with the development of the Elder Care program in Vancouver; taught Industrial First Aid with St. John Ambulance; conferred a Serving Sister of the Order; initiated therapy dog training; an alumnus of the Elgar Choir and the Vancouver Bach Choir; a Lieutenant (N) and Commanding Officer of RCSCC Lonsdale, North Vancouver; and member of the Royal Canadian Legion. Gale held great respect for Tla'amin Nation, the Elders, Chief Councillors, Hegus, Legislators and the people. She was present and participated with the Hegus in the burning of the last of the Indian Act on April 5, 2016, when the Nation came to be. In her younger years, Gale was a choir singer and leader, figure skater, swimmer and throughout her creative active life an enthusiastic traveler. She loved Canada, from sea to sea to sea, Savary Island, her many friends, had an incredible memory for event dates and stated emphatically that she had experienced a wonderful life. Thanks to Dr. DuToit for his honest, forthright, compassionate, professional care; fourth floor nurses, occupational therapy staff and the teams who make the place tick at Powell River General Hospital; St. Paul's Hospital and the BC Cancer Centre; the incredible professionalism of Powell River Home Care nurses, Powell River Hospice and support workers. Thanks to all out there who took time to think of and be there for Gale. A celebration of life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 31, at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 164. Thanks to Pat, Joanne and Eli from Stubberfield Funeral Home for their care and arrangements. Published in Powell River Peak from Aug. 23 to Aug. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close