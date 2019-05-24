Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Bodt. View Sign Obituary

George Bodt 1940-2019 On May 15, 2019, George Bodt of Powell River passed away at his home at age 79. George is survived by his former wife Wendy (née Bichard) of Gibsons; two daughters: Shelley (Matthew) Popowitz of Surrey and Tanya (Rod) Camposano of Rossland; two granddaughters: Ava and Rachel; brother Richard of Oakville, Ontario; and nephews and nieces. George was predeceased by his parents Anthonius (Anthony) H. Bodt in 1971 and Maria H. Clara (née Bruins) in 1980; brother Charlie in 1992; and sister-in-law Lucia (Lucy) in 2018. George was born on March 13, 1940, in Amsterdam, Holland. He immigrated to Canada on July 18, 1957, with his family at age 17. His first home was in Vancouver, where he graduated from Lord Byng High School (1960) and Vancouver Community College. He eventually became a longtime resident of Gibsons, where he moved to in 1978 for the job of Gibsons Pool aquatic director and retired as a gatehouse security/first-aid attendant at Howe Sound Pulp and Paper mill. One of George's life goals was to try different jobs, which included: lifeguard, store manager (Super Valu), recreation centre director, log salvager (beachcomber), commercial vessel assistant with C-Tow and ambulance attendant. George loved swimming, biking, boating and travelling. He had been to all the Canadian provinces, all 50 United States, 29 other countries and Holland many times. George, "Dad," "Opa" will be remembered with fondness and great respect. He was often heard joyfully singing or whistling. He will be deeply missed. In honour of George's wishes, there will be no memorial service.





