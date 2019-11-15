George Gatt February 5, 1931 - November 9, 2019 With great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of George. He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years Rose in 2018 and his son Joe in 1982. George is survived by his seven grandchildren Erin (Brad), Marsha (Marcelle), Aimee, Dean (Jodi), Laura (Chris), Angela (Ryan) and Adam (Karla), and his eight great-grandchildren. George came from a large family and there are far too many to mention, but all were loved. Family was so important to George. He also had a second family known as his A&W friends, who were very supportive to him over the years. He will be deeply missed. We would also like to thank Dr. Rossouw for his compassionate care over the years. Prayers will be held at 5 pm on Friday, November 15, Mass of Christian burial will take place at 1:30 pm on Saturday, November 16, at Church of the Assumption. Reception to follow at St. Joseph's Hall. In lieu of flowers, please mail a donation to the Assumption Church.
Published in Powell River Peak from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019