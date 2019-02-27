Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George M. Campbell. View Sign

Our beloved dad and grandpa passed away peacefully at his home, with family members by his side. He was predeceased by his youngest son, Gordon; his brother, Tom; and by the love of his life, his wife, Rena ("the Princess"). He leaves behind his brother, Bill (Anne); sons, Ron (Maureen) and Doug (Evelyn); grandchildren, Laura (Chris), Sara (Dave), Duncan (Ashley), Amanda (Mike), and Kaleigh (Dane); and great-grandchildren, Andrew, Scott, Gwen, Abigail, Jackson, and Grayson.



George was born in North Vancouver to George and Adeline Campbell, the oldest of three boys. He had a larger-than-life personality from the beginning, writing poetry and selling Regal door-to-door in his early teens. He left school due to illness at age 15; when he recovered, he went to work in the logging camps.



With less than a ninth-grade education, George became a published author, a public speaker, a Marriage Commissioner, a community leader, and a successful businessman.



In 1962, as a travelling salesman for the BC Electric company, George discovered the town of Powell River and immediately moved his young family here. George loved Powell River; to his last days he called it "Paradise on Earth".



In 1964, George launched Sunshine Coast OK Tire Store, and for years was known as "OK George", eventually owning a chain of three stores in BC.



He was very active in the community as a member of the Lions Club and as the MC for the Powell River Exhibition, Seafair, and many other public events. He was passionately involved in municipal and provincial politics.



Many will remember his newspaper column "Side Glances", which ran for many years in the Powell River News, the Powell River Peak, and Powell River Living. His book, Prime Cuts, was published in 1996. A lasting legacy will be his songs - "The Powell River Song" and "Waiting For The Ferry".



George was devoted to his family and loved to spend time with us at Twin Fir Haven, his Powell Lake float cabin.



When Rena died in 2010, George lost the biggest part of his life. He stayed with us for nine more years but finally was tired and ready to go. We'll miss you, Dad, but we're glad you're now reunited with your beloved Princess.



Sincere thanks to Dr. Schweitzer, the ICU nurses, and the home support and palliative care staff who were so kind and helpful in Dad's last days.



A Celebration of Life will be held at St. David and St. Paul Anglican Church in Powell River at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 16, with a reception following at RC Legion Branch 164.

