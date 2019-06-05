Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George William Thomson. View Sign Obituary

George William Thomson It is with great sadness we announce the passing of George William Thomson, 89, who passed away peacefully Saturday May 25, in Burnaby, BC. George was born on November 30, 1929, in Verwood, Saskatchewan. He moved in early childhood to North Vancouver with his father W.W. Thomson, and it was there that he developed his three main passions: piping, soccer and the love of his life, Shirley Currie, who he married in 1950. After completing his apprenticeship in carpentry, George and Shirley moved their young family to Powell River in 1954, where George began his teaching career. He taught at Brooks, Max Cameron and Oceanview schools before retiring in 1986. They loved the area, spending almost every weekend camping and hiking the trails. George was an avid piper, and a founding member of the Powell River Highland Laddies pipe band. He continued to play (and teach) all his life. He was also a skilled soccer player and coach, playing with Villa in Powell River and coaching various youth teams. George was a man of many hobbies; he continued to apply his woodworking skills by building beautiful furniture, and three homes for his family. He and Shirley loved to travel, they spent their lives seeing the world. He also started a stained glass business in retirement where he both worked on commission and ran Classy Glass on Marine Avenue. George was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley, and is survived by his four children Patti, Bruce, Colleen and Hamish, and their families. He had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be no service at this time. We will announce a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.





It is with great sadness we announce the passing of George William Thomson, 89, who passed away peacefully Saturday May 25, in Burnaby, BC. George was born on November 30, 1929, in Verwood, Saskatchewan. He moved in early childhood to North Vancouver with his father W.W. Thomson, and it was there that he developed his three main passions: piping, soccer and the love of his life, Shirley Currie, who he married in 1950. After completing his apprenticeship in carpentry, George and Shirley moved their young family to Powell River in 1954, where George began his teaching career. He taught at Brooks, Max Cameron and Oceanview schools before retiring in 1986. They loved the area, spending almost every weekend camping and hiking the trails. George was an avid piper, and a founding member of the Powell River Highland Laddies pipe band. He continued to play (and teach) all his life. He was also a skilled soccer player and coach, playing with Villa in Powell River and coaching various youth teams. George was a man of many hobbies; he continued to apply his woodworking skills by building beautiful furniture, and three homes for his family. He and Shirley loved to travel, they spent their lives seeing the world. He also started a stained glass business in retirement where he both worked on commission and ran Classy Glass on Marine Avenue. George was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley, and is survived by his four children Patti, Bruce, Colleen and Hamish, and their families. He had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be no service at this time. We will announce a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Published in Powell River Peak from June 5 to June 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Powell River Peak Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close