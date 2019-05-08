Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Georgia MacLennan. View Sign Obituary

Born January 5th, 1943 in Rochdale U.K. Mom passed away peacefully on April 25th in her home in Powell River, after a brief and difficult struggle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Gus in 2014. She is survived by her family whom she loved unconditionally. Daughter Maureen (Alan Kendrick), Son David, and daughter Kathleen (Meach Osualdini). She thought the sun rose and set on her grandchildren Tyler MacLennan, and Tori Thistlethwaite, (fiance Stuart) all of Langley. Also survived by her bonus boys, Cameron Osualdini of Nanaimo, and Brett Osualdini (fiance Jenna) of Powell River. She also leaves behind her sister Kathleen Hindle Gilbert of Australia, plus a large and loving family in England.



She and Gus used to love to travel and exercise. They spent many happy times wandering on beaches and dancing in fitness studios. Once mom was alone she added the seawall to her routine where she met a whole new group of people.



Mom passed peacefully and on her terms (as she would), surrounded by the three of us. The family would like to thank all the friends and family for their cards, food and support over the last couple of weeks. Mom was always a volunteer in some capacity or other her whole life. Her most recent passion was the local hospice society. We encourage you to support them in memory of Georgia. We also ask you to find a recording of Despecito, dance around your kitchen with a big smile and honour the lively spirit we all loved and respected.

