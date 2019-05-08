Georgia Malamas January 18, 1932 - April 25, 2019 Georgia passed away peacefully in Thessaloniki, Greece, the same place she was born 87 years ago. Georgia and her husband Kostas moved to Canada with their two daughters Effie and Kathy in 1967. Shortly after moving to Powell River in 1972 and opening Westview Pizza on Marine Avenue, their son Jimmy was born in 1973. Georgia was a friendly and outgoing member of the community she loved so much here in Powell River. She was predeceased by her husband in 2005. Georgia leaves behind her three children Effie (Nick) Malamas and their children Pamela and Konstantinos; Kathy (George) Malamas and their children Panagiota and Billy; and Jim (Eleni) Malamas and their children Georgia and Joanna. You will be forever loved and missed. Effie, Kathy and Jimmy
Published in Powell River Peak from May 8 to May 9, 2019