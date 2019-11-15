Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Albert Bredo FRCP(C) M.D.. View Sign Obituary

Gerald Albert Bredo, MD, FRCP(C) May 22, 1940 - November 4, 2019 In the afternoon of November 4, while walking with his wife Joyce on the seawalk in Powell River, Gerry suddenly passed away. How fitting that he was in a location he loved, enjoying the antics of otters at the ocean's edge. Gerry's memory will forever be cherished by his loving and much loved family: Joyce, his wife of 53 years; daughter Stacy (Dwayne Uyede); son Douglas (Ivy); and Gerry's sister Joyce (Ken English), their daughter Jeri (Pascal Riendeau) and grandson Xavier Edall, as well as many other family members and close friends who were special to him. His very proud parents, Albert and Arline Bredo, preceded him in 2003 and 2009 respectively. Gerry was originally an Alberta boy, born in Red Deer, growing up in Lacombe and Edmonton, where he achieved his degree in medicine at the University of Alberta. Following Gerry and Joyce's marriage in 1966, a locum in Powell River solidified their desire to return subsequent to his completion of a residency in pediatric medicine at the Toronto Hospital for Sick Children in 1970. Powell River was the ideal location for Gerry to indulge in his many recreational interests. He liked to tell of fishing and hunting trips with colleagues and friends up the BC coast. A great joy was to have his fishing rod in hand at a local stream or lake, or in the Interior or Kootenay areas of the province. Golfing, curling, target shooting, walking and spending time with family and friends also brought him great pleasure. We are grateful to the following incredible people: Doctors Steve Burns, Sasha Uhlmann, Pawel Makarewicz, Rachel Bell and Bill Barclay; walkers on the seawalk and paramedics who assisted when Gerry collapsed; and Powell River General Hospital Critical Care staff. Additionally, the cardiac surgeons at the Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu provided us with 22 much appreciated bonus years with Gerry. In honour of Gerry, a celebration of life will be held at 1 pm on Friday, November 22, at the Grand Ballroom in Town Centre Hotel. We encourage you to bring mementoes and pictures that hold special memories of him to be displayed at this occasion. Should you wish to make a donation in Gerry's name, please consider giving to the Powell River Salmon Society, PRISMA or Lang Creek Native Garden. Thank you to Stubberfield Funeral Home for its assistance.





