Gerald Doherty
November 04, 1934 - August 06, 2020
Gerald Doherty of Van Anda, Texada Island, B.C., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was born in Belfast, Ireland on November 4, 1934. He married Joyce Cook on November 14, 1959.

Gerald served in the British Merchant Navy as an officer in his 20s, and later joined the Canadian Air Force in 1955 for a long career as a radar technician. He enjoyed working as maintenance crew on the Canadian Snowbird fleet. After retiring from military service, Gerald and Joyce settled on Texada Island, B.C. in 1987.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Doherty; his parents, Philip and Sarah Doherty; and, his sister Isabella Donnelly.

He is survived by his two daughters Mrs. Lee Rinne (married to Norm) and Dr. Kelly Edmonds (married to Mark); his grandchildren Nick and Olivia Rinne; his four sisters Rosemary Bleakley and Phyllis O'Flaherty of Belfast, Eileen Simmonds of Maillag, Scotland, and Sally Hughes of Brockville, Ontario, Canada, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flower, a donation may be made to the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 232, on Texada Island.

Published in Powell River Peak from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
