Geraldine (Jennie) van Cram Jennie took flight to a higher level, peacefully, on Monday morning, January 13, 2020. She was enveloped by the love of her two sons and her siblings. A private person, Jennie requested that her departure be discreet and calm. Born in Saskatchewan, she was raised in Ontario, where she spent many of her years. In the 1980s, she came to BC and eventually to Powell River, which she has called home for 20 years. She participated in many local arts programs, community gardens and enjoyed the nature this part of the country offers. Jennie and her family thank the many friends and the very professional, compassionate health-care team that supported her in the final chapter of her journey here. She requested that there not be a memorial service and invites you to remember her in your own special way. Published in Powell River Peak from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020

