Gerri Parsons
On November 21, 2020, our precious Gerri Parsons was reunited with her beloved husband, Charlie. She was 95 years old. Their story began in 1943. It was love at first sight. A chance meeting with a young Canadian soldier on day leave from Station Hamilton to Buffalo, New York, gave Gerri her first look into "the bluest eyes ever seen." After communicating by letter for four years during World War II, Charlie sent Gerri a one-way ticket to Powell River. And, thus began their adventure: a lasting marriage, an unshakable love and an enduring partnership. Charlie and Gerri were seldom seen apart and were fondly known as "The Velcro Couple." They raised five children, jointly operated businesses in excavating and sawmilling, travelled the world, and served and supported their community. Special thanks to the Home Support staff, who lovingly cared for Mom, to Dr. DuToit, and to the community members who loved and supported her along the way. Granny and Poppa leave five children to carry on their legacy: Danny, Benita, Ivan, Krista and Marty, along with their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, and all the many others young and old who were touched by their love and zest for life. They will be thought of daily and loved forever. Our family welcomes your comments, memories and stories. They can be posted on Martina Maréa's Facebook group page: "You know you grew up in Powell River if." Condolences may also be posted at stubberfieldfh.com/obituaries
