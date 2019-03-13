Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerry Spreeuw. View Sign

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gerry Spreeuw at Powell River General Hospital on March 4,2019. He was predeceased by his parents Martinus and Johanna (Stroomer) as well as his brothers Fein, John, Marty and Fritz. He is survived by his daughter Shantel (Brian), granddaughter Devon, brothers Casey (Edna), Bert (Johanna) and.Co as well as many nephews, nieces and friends. Gerry arrived in Powell River in December 1954 from Nieuw-Vennep, Holland with his parents and brothers. He always said that he couldn't understand why anyone would want to live anywhere else. He spent many years working at Valley Building Supplies and was well known in the community. He was a man of few words but always enjoyed a good laugh. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed .

