Glen R. Karst October 20, 1947 - August 13, 2019 We are saddened to announce the passing of Glen Karst. He is survived by his loving wife Darlene Karst, devoted daughter Kimberly (Tony), brother Leonard (Allison), grandchildren Ruby, Patrick and Daisy Barclay, and by many nieces, nephews, extended family and several close friends. Glen was born on October 20, 1947, and raised in Assiniboia, Saskatchewan. In 1975, he moved to Powell River, where he commenced work at the mill as an electrician until his retirement. In his off time, Glen enjoyed golfing, baseball and darts. He especially enjoyed his garden and travelling with Darlene to many different destinations. Glen was predeceased by his parents Richard and Marjorie Karst, brothers Clifford, Bob and Keith, and son Alex Barclay. A celebration of life will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, August 24, at Carlson Community Club. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Powell River Hospital Foundation or Powell River & District Christmas Cheer Committee. Published in Powell River Peak from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019

