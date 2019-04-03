Glen Wade January 13, 1960 - February 24, 2019 Glen passed suddenly due to mental health issues. He leaves behind his loving sister Jennifer, his brother-in-law Frank, his two nieces Loren and Sarah and his estranged daughter Maia. Glen will be greatly missed by those who loved him dearly: his family and his many friends. Forever in our hearts
Published in Powell River Peak from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019