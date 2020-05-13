Glenn Adams March 7, 1934 - May 7, 2020 Glenn Adams passed away peacefully at Powell River General Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Dorothy, his children Barbara (P.J.), Bill (Joanne) and Barry, his six grandchildren Jordan, Wesley, Janis, Melissa, Storm, and Cooper, and four great-grandchildren Jaxon, Ava, Austin, and Severiana. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Gail, sister Edith (Bill), brother Ken (Deborah) and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Brian and brother Winston. Born in Arlington, PEI, Glenn moved to Powell River in 1957, driving across the country in a '57 Buick station wagon with his parents Edward and Ida Adams, his brother Ken, Dorothy and one-year-old Barbara on board. After working as a milkman and at Nelson's Laundry, Glenn worked in the stock prep department at the mill for almost 30 years. He was a member of the St. David and St. Paul Parish since arriving here. In 1980, he and Dorothy bought a home on Random Road, where they lived for 25 years. Glenn used his considerable skills as a handyman and with the help of his family built a waterfront A-frame cabin on the beach and a large vegetable garden where he grew enormous pumpkins. Glenn could fix anything, starting with a tractor he took apart and put back together when he was 12. He taught himself how to repair motorcycles, cars and appliances, and after his retirement, he volunteered at Powell River Hospital Auxiliary, where he would check and repair all of the electronic equipment. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, hiker and skier. Glenn's family would like to thank all of the home support workers and nurses, Dr. Takhar, Dr. N. White, Doria and Donna, and the staff of Powell River General Hospital for his excellent care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Powell River Hospital Auxiliary. A graveside service at Kelly Creek Holy Cross Cemetery will be held at a later date.







