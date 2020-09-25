1/1
Glenn Patrick ANSTETT
November 27, 1949 - September 15, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn Patrick Anstett of Coquitlam, BC passed away on September 15, 2020, at age 70. Glenn was born on November 27, 1949, to Gerald and Bernice Anstett in Powell River, BC. He is predeceased by his wife Della. He is survived by his two children, Paul (Rhonda) and Joy-Lynn (David) and two grandchildren, Jordan, and Dayton. He is also survived by his five brothers Richard (Susan), Garry, Brian, Timothy (Judi) and Dale (Cherienne). A Powell River Funeral Service will be held in 2021, date to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Powell River Peak from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved