Glenn Patrick Anstett of Coquitlam, BC passed away on September 15, 2020, at age 70. Glenn was born on November 27, 1949, to Gerald and Bernice Anstett in Powell River, BC. He is predeceased by his wife Della. He is survived by his two children, Paul (Rhonda) and Joy-Lynn (David) and two grandchildren, Jordan, and Dayton. He is also survived by his five brothers Richard (Susan), Garry, Brian, Timothy (Judi) and Dale (Cherienne). A Powell River Funeral Service will be held in 2021, date to be determined.



