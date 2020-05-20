Gordon Albert Norman
Gordon Albert Norman January 10, 1943 - May 12, 2020 Gord passed away after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia. He is survived by his wife Jean, two daughters Corinna (Neil) Gray and Leah (Scott) Blackman, two stepsons Dean (Sandy) McLaren and Rick (Shannon) McLaren, his sister Gail (Dan) Harrison, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Thank you to our very special doctor; Dr. Pieter Rossouw and the staff at Willingdon Creek. No service by his request. He is finally at peace.



Published in Powell River Peak from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
