Gordon (Howard) Montgomery Born June 20, 1937 - Death August 7, 2020 Howard was a Powell River boy, born and raised on Jasper Street during the depression. As a young adult, he met his first wife, Rosemary, on Savary Island while out boating with his buddies. They married and had two children: Linda and Steve. Howard worked in the mill for 44 years and in his leisure time enjoyed boating, diving, flying, photography, Toastmasters and many hours in his workshop. After 22 years, Rosemary and Howard parted ways, leaving him in Powell River. With his good looks and love of dancing, it wasn't long before he met and married Lois Lang. Howard helped Lois raise her three children: Julie, Michael and Tamara. Howard was a hands-on dad and loved those kids as his own. Unfortunately, after 10 years of marriage, it failed. In his grief, Howard turned to the Lord for solace and became a member of the Westview Baptist Church. He enjoyed helping others and being active in the community. When he met Eleanor, he had found his soulmate. They had many wonderful years together, travelling and spending time with friends and family. Howard loved the outdoors and was very fit and bright, but unfortunately a blood cancer took over his body. He died peacefully at home at the age of 83. Howard will be greatly missed by his sister Joy (George) and family and by children Linda (Daryl) and Steve (Cate); stepchildren Lynda (George), David (Heather), Julie (Chris), Mike and Tamara (Bill); and grandchildren Ben, Stuart, Maggie, Maria, Riley, Curtis, Amber, Scott, Mikayla and Isabella A private service was held at Westview Baptist Church on August 16. In lieu of flowers, a donation toward a memory bench or to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.







