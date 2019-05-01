Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon Russel Hayes. View Sign Obituary

Gordon Russel Hayes October 4, 1931 - April 18, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gordon Russel Hayes. Gordon passed away at Victoria General Hospital after a brief illness, with his family at his side. He was predeceased by his loving wife Barbara, his son Gary, his grandson Ryder and his sister Irene. Gordy leaves to miss him his sons Michael and Keith (Pat), his daughter Diane Rogers, daughter-in-law Marci, companion Marja, his sister Doreen and 6 grandchildren: Levi, Griffin, Meghan, Ethan, Liam and Aidan. Gordy was a kind and thoughtful man who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved boating along the coast, camping, fishing and in later years cruising with his companion in his motorhome. He lived life to the fullest and always had a smile, a positive attitude and a kind word. There will be no service at Gordy's request. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.





